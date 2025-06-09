Scotland set for Fiji

[Source: supplied]

Scotland may be missing some key players for Sunday’s Nations Championship clash against the FIJI Water Flying Fijians but they have a plan on how to slow the game.

Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel believes they will look very different against Fiji, but it should still look like an impressive team.

Dalziel is respectful of Fiji, and thinks they’ve all seen the Fijians over the last couple of years as a team that got very far in the last World Cup and that have beaten them as well.

He says Fiji them in Suva last year, by a decent margin as well when they had a few players away with the British and Irish Lions, however, they know the Flying Fijians quality.

Article continues after advertisement

Dalziel goes on to say they Fiji will be disappointed that their game didn’t click last week against England, and they haven’t seen many performances like that from them, and that’s why they’re fully ready for a backlash.

Last weekend Scotland played well against defending world champions, South Africa, before going 42-28.