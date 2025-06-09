Government to improve menstrual voucher access

[Photo: FILE]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has assured that the Ministry will work to improve access to menstrual hygiene vouchers for young girls across all nine education districts.

He says the Ministry will ensure the provision is available to all eligible students through the allocated funding.

Radrodro says that his ministry is working with the Finance Ministry to expand voucher accessibility through more outlets instead of the limited number currently available.

“I’d like to restate that students have difficulty accessing this product. So, with the allocation that has been given now, we will make sure that the same provision is made.”

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While moving a motion in Parliament, Opposition MP Premila Kumar raised concerns over the reduction in funding for the menstrual hygiene management programme.

She moved a motion to increase the allocation by $300,000, saying this would help restore funding and ensure the programme’s objectives are achieved through timely delivery.

Kumar says students have been waiting for menstrual hygiene vouchers, but delays in distribution continue to affect access to sanitary products.

“So, when a program experiences delays in implementation, the solution should be to improve the planning, procurement and distribution system, and not to reduce the funding available for the program.”

She argued that if sufficient funding is available, the Ministry will be able to improve the timely distribution of vouchers and products.

Kumar says the programme was established to ensure no girl misses school due to a lack of access to basic menstrual hygiene products, while also promoting dignity, reducing stigma, and supporting a more inclusive learning environment.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says that it is the process to have those funds utilized, as the Government understands the programme was underutilized in this financial year.