2026-2027 national budget passed

[Photo: FILE]

Parliament has passed the 2026/27 national budget after a majority of the house voted in favor.

Thirty-five voted in favour of the Appropriation Bill.

Speaker Filimoni Jitoko acknowledged the passed budget noting that the weeklong contribution from members of Parliament is a cornerstone to their duties ensuring transparency, accountability and sound national planning.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to all the honorable members for your thoughtful engagement towards this important process, your contributions have been invaluable.”

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The $4.23b budget is for the ordinary services of government for the year ending 31 July 2027.