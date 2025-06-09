Paresh Rawal claims OMG 2 was based on his original idea

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Paresh Rawal has claimed that the original idea behind OMG 2 came from him, adding that the film underwent significant changes after Akshay Kumar came on board.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, the veteran actor also alleged that he did not receive credit for the story or concept despite being closely involved in its early development.

Rawal said he first approached filmmaker Amit Rai with the idea after watching Road to Sangam. He asserted, “I had approached Amit Rai, the director of Road to Sangam, and asked him if he was planning another film. I admire him a lot. I told him, ‘I have an idea. Let’s sit and write it.’ I told him I wasn’t a writer, but I could contribute ideas and help identify where we were going wrong because I understand screenplay to some extent.”

He went on to reveal, “The story was about a boy who gets caught masturbating, and a video of the incident goes viral, making his life miserable.

Article continues after advertisement

His father was a tourist guide at the Khajuraho temple. Amit suggested making him a part-time priest at the Mahakal Temple. We developed the script together and even brought sexologist Dr Prakash Kothari on board.

We had several meetings because our intention was to make the film educational, entertaining and not vulgar. We were deeply involved in the process.”