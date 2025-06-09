Grant reduction due to compliance issue: Radrodro

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education says the reduction in funding allocated for free education grants to non-government primary schools is mainly due to compliance issues faced by some.

The matter was raised during the scrutiny of the Ministry of Education’s budget allocation for the 2026/27 financial year.

Opposition MP Hem Chand questioned the reduction in the grant allocation from $33.75 million to $30 million in the new budget.

Chand asked whether changes have been made to grant formula that resulted in the $3.75 million reduction.

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the allocation was determined based on the level of compliance with the Ministry’s requirements.

“Disbursement is based on the compliance from the respective schools. So if we do not have compliance, say 30% of the schools, they will not be disbursed, those free education grants, until and unless they comply. Like providing financial statements, having the annual general meeting.”

Radrodro says some schools in previous years had failed to meet these requirements.

“All the students in school are not deprived of free education grants. They are entitled to free education grants, but every school has to meet the criteria that have been set. So our previous experience, most schools did not comply, most schools did not submit their information on time.”

The Minister says the government cannot simply release the full allocation requested by schools without ensuring proper accountability for public funds.