Street dwellers moved into care in Lautoka

[File Photo]

The Government has stepped up efforts to help people living on the streets in Lautoka, with several vulnerable individuals now placed in shelters, care homes and support programmes.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran this week met with key agencies to review progress on helping street dwellers in Lautoka access accommodation, healthcare, counselling and long-term support.

The joint operation focused on people living along Marine Drive and within the city area.

Several young people have been taken to shelters where they will receive accommodation, health checks, counselling and life skills training.

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Of the seven older persons identified, three have been admitted to the Lautoka Golden Age Home, while four chose to return to their villages and families.

Nine young women have also been moved to safe shelters, while people requiring mental health support and drug rehabilitation are being referred to specialised services.

Kiran says families are the first line of care and protection, and is urging relatives and communities to welcome loved ones home with compassion and support.

The Ministry is working with Government agencies and partner organisations to help vulnerable people rebuild their lives and live with dignity.