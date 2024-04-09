State to file consolidation application in Saneem case

Mohammed Saneem [left] with Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The state counsel in the matter of former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, will make a formal application to have their charges consolidated.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for Saneem without requisite approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

Saneem is charged with one count of receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that Saneem solicited and received a corrupt benefit for personal gain while serving as the Supervisor of Elections.

It is alleged that between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, Saneem, in his capacity as a public official, unlawfully sought and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official.

State Counsel Nancy Tikoisuva said that the charges against the two are in relation to one case, and the documents and exhibits are identical.

Tikoisuva was ready to make an oral application on this matter; however, defense lawyer Devanesh Sharma stated that it was only proper to file a formal application.

Tikoisuva has been given 14 days for this.

The matter has been adjourned to May 1st.