Starlink brings internet to remote schools

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/ Facebook]

Six remote schools in the interior of Viti Levu are now connected to high-speed internet following the installation of Starlink satellite technology.

The Ministry of Education states that the installations are part of a government-led initiative aimed at improving digital access in rural and remote areas.

The schools connected under this phase include Nakorosule District School, Naivucini District School, Naboro Sawanikula School, Lewa SDA Primary School, Nawaisomo Primary School, and Natutale District School.

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/ Facebook]

The ministry says the provision of internet access will allow these schools to access online educational resources, conduct virtual learning and training, and utilize digital tools for administration and classroom learning.

The project supports efforts to strengthen STEM education, digital literacy, and overall learning outcomes in line with the ministry’s digital transformation strategy.



[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/ Facebook]

It also aligns with global initiatives by UNICEF, the International Telecommunication Union, and the GIGA project, which aim to connect every school to the internet by 2030.

The ministry says this is part of the government’s broader commitment to ensure equitable access to quality education across Fiji.

