Skilled workforce crucial for growth

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Contact Centres have emerged as resilient powerhouses, experiencing remarkable growth.

This was said by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica at the launch of a new Level Three certificate course in Contact Centre Operations at the Fiji National University on Friday.

Kamikamica, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that a skilled workforce is crucial for the growth of the contact centre industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“By providing opportunities for individuals to enhance their capabilities, we empower them to adapt to changing industry trends, seize new opportunities, and achieve their full potential.”



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He also highlighted the potential economic benefits, as a job-ready workforce can attract more investors and promote sustainable economic development.

The course, which is a collective effort between the FNU and Outsource Fiji, aims to empower individuals by providing them with opportunities for upskilling and reskilling to adapt to evolving market trends.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The course is open to applicants who have completed a minimum of Year 11 education with a pass in English, as well as those with relevant work experience.

According to a statement by FNU, the course serves as formal customer service training, benefiting those aspiring to work in the BPO sectors.

FNU offers the 14-week course at its campuses in Nasinu, Labasa, Nadi and Ba.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]