SCC launches ‘Return & Earn’ Centre to boost recycling

In partnership with Return & Earn Fiji, Suva City Council officially launched their PET bottle and aluminium can buy back centre within the capital city.

Suva City Council Acting Chief Executive Officer, Tevita Boseiwaqa, says the initiative aligns strongly with the council’s commitment to keeping Suva clean, green and resilient.

“Suva is Fiji’s capital and our residents, businesses and visitors expect a clean and well-managed city. The Return & Earn Centre provides a practical solution that encourages responsible waste disposal while empowering communities to play an active role in reducing litter and protecting our environment.”

Return & Earn Fiji Representative, Dwain Qalovaki, says Suva plays a critical role in scaling up beverage container recovery nationwide.

“The launch of this centre in the capital city aligns with our strategy to accelerate the collection of beverage containers and that starts with strong partnerships with the country’s thirteen municipal councils.”

The Suva City Council will operate the Return and Earn Centre at its Compost Facility located on Lakeba Street in Samabula on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

