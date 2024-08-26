Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar to take a plea

Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar (left), Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar will take their plea on two different matters in October at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar appeared for mention to check on the second phase disclosures before Magistrate Krishan Prasad today.

FICAC will serve the second phase disclosures before close of business today.

In the first matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have initiated five legal proceedings without the knowledge and approval of the FBC board of directors which were prejudicial to the rights of FBC for gain amounting to $138, 813 between 1st July 2017 and 31st January 2023

As for the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it is alleged that he pursued legal cases which were not in the interest of FBCL amounting to $138,813.37 knowing that it would cause loss.

Sagar is alleged to have approved the payment to be made to R Patel Lawyers amounting to $15,075 knowing that it would cause a loss.

In the second case, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have committed an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain between 1st September and 11th November 2022.

It is alleged that he circumvented the tender process in FBCL’s finance manual in procuring a vehicle for $207,470 which were acts prejudicial to the rights of FBCL.

As for the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it is alleged that he purchased a vehicle which was not in the interest of FBCL amounting to $84,470 knowing that it would cause a loss.

Sagar is alleged to have approved the payment for the purchase of the vehicle, knowing that it would cause a loss to FBCL, between 1st October and 1st December 2022.

The two accused will reappear for their plea on 31st October.

