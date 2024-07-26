Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar front court over two cases

Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar [left] and Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in court this afternoon

Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court over two different matters.

In the first matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have initiated five legal proceedings without the knowledge and approval of the FBC board of directors which were prejudicial to the rights of FBC for gain amounting to $138,813 between 1st July 2017 and 31st January 2023.

For the alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss, it is alleged that he pursued legal cases which were not in the interest of FBCL amounting to $138,813.37 cents knowing that loss would occur.



Lawyer Devanesh Sharma (left) and Gul Fatima

It is alleged that Sagar approved payment to be made to R Patel lawyers amounting to $15,075 knowing that the loss would occur.

In the second case, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

It is alleged that between September 1st and November 11th 2022, he did an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain.



Former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in court this afternoon

It is alleged that he circumvented the tender process in FBCL’s finance manual in procuring a vehicle for $207,470 which were acts prejudicial to the rights of FBCL.

For the alternative count, it is alleged that during the same period Sayed-Khaiyum cause a loss to FBCL by procuring a vehicle which were not in the interest of FBCL and amounting to a loss of $84,470.

It is alleged that by doing so Sayed-Khaiyum knew that a loss would occur.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that FBC CFO Vimlesh Sagar between October 1st and December 1st 2022 dishonestly caused a loss to FBCL by approving payments relating to the purchase of the vehicle.



Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar in court this afternoon

The two have been released on $5000 non-cash bail with two sureties in the same sum in both the matters.

They have been ordered not to reoffend, not to interfere with witnesses.

A stop departure order has also been issued.

The matter has been adjourned to 26th August.

Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima are representing Sayed-Khaiyum while Sagar is being represented by Ritesh Singh.

Meanwhile Sharma has asked FICAC counsel to provide reasons as to his client, Sayed-Khaiyum was kept in custody overnight when he was not at a flight risk.

