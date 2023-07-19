Saudi Arabia announces over $34m in grant aid

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced its support towards Fiji’s development through the grant aid of over $34m.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed the announcement while receiving a courtesy call from the high official delegation from Saudi Arabia to Fiji.

Fiji and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation in key development sectors including tourism, education, infrastructure, health and economic stability.

Article continues after advertisement



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [middle] with the high official delegation from Saudi Arabia to Fiji [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka says Fiji looks forward to working closely with Saudi Arabia in supporting our national development needs and aspirations.

He acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s commitment to strengthen relations with Fiji in the socioeconomic development initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood and wellbeing of our communities.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Saudi delegation also emphasized that financial support will be provided to Fiji by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist the country’s rehabilitation and relief projects after the recent natural disasters.

Head of Delegation Sultan Al Musallam conveyed the Kingdom’s promise to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations with Fiji.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

On the issue of support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy to host the World Expo, Rabuka says Fiji’s delay in indicating support can mean missing out on vital assistance.