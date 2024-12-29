Rabuka reflects on two years of coalition government

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, [middle] has acknowledged the challenges and achievements of the coalition government as it marks two years in office.

Speaking candidly about the coalition’s progress, Rabuka explained that while the government started strong in 2022, it has faced bumps along the way due to the differing manifestos of the three political parties that formed the coalition.

He pointed out that no single party in the coalition can claim to have fully achieved all its goals, as each party’s manifesto includes different priorities and promises.

“As we move forward, it’s clear that while we have made significant progress, we still have a long way to go in fulfilling the promises we made to our voters. The three parties that came together to form this government, including the People’s Alliance, were united in their goal of defeating the FijiFirst party, which is now deregistered. But the differences in our manifestos mean that achieving everything we set out to do is a gradual process.”

Rabuka also addressed the divisions that have surfaced within the coalition government.

He acknowledged that disagreements and differing views are part of the democratic process, especially within a multi-party government.

“It’s natural for there to be differences among the parties. People within each party, including those in Parliament, have the right to voice their concerns. Some may believe that changes are needed, and I welcome those ideas. This openness to different perspectives is what makes the coalition government more democratic and transparent.”

As the coalition government continues to navigate its complex structure, Rabuka’s comments highlights the importance of unity, transparency, and flexibility in the face of political challenges.