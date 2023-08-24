Punitive damages are not being discussed: Bhagwan

The anti-Fukushima nuclear wastewater rally is not only a one-off act taking place in Fiji, as there is concern across the Pacific from communities and even in Japan itself.

This has been highlighted by Reverend James Bhagwan, an anti-nuclear activist and the general secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches.

The PCC and Alliances for Future Generation will be conducting a rally tomorrow to condemn Japan’s planned dumping of Fukushima nuclear wastewater.

Reverend James Bhagwan says the speakers will share their various perspectives on why they are concerned as Fijian community representatives.

” It’s important for us to understand that this is the first march and rally of this kind in a long time. So we are also recognizing this as a celebration of democracy and that we can get this sort of permit to March”

In regards to what Japan is doing, according to Reverend Bhagwan, there has never even been a discussion of punitive damages.

“It’s not a small drop. We’re talking about 1.3 million tons of water. It’s a large amount. And as that’s discharged, the immediate impact will be on the people of Japan. But with the ocean currents, there is no guarantee that we are protected from them.”

Reverend Bhagwan says they have been raising concerns since Japan announced the dates of dumping.

The march starts at the Suva Flea Market at 10 am tomorrow.