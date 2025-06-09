Professor Ahluwalia to leave USP

University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia will conclude his tenure on the 1st of next month.

This has been confirmed by USP in a press statement issued this morning.

Professor Ahluwalia was first appointed in 2019. USP says he led the university through a challenging period that included the global COVID-19 pandemic, during which the institution maintained its teaching and research operations and retained staff despite severe financial pressures.

One of the key milestones under his leadership was the successful reaffirmation of accreditation by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), validating the quality and global recognition of USP’s academic programs.

During his term, USP also entered major global university rankings including the Times Higher Education and WURI rankings for the first time, marking significant progress in research, innovation, and international standing.

USP further noted that Professor Ahluwalia played a critical role in establishing the Centre for Sustainable Futures, a key initiative focused on advancing sustainability and resilience across the Pacific.

The USP Council has announced that it will soon begin the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor and President. Interim management arrangements will be put in place to ensure a smooth transition and continued effective operations.

The Council has extended its gratitude to Professor Ahluwalia for his service and leadership and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Professor Ahluwalia also faced criticism during his tenure. Staff and student unions at USP have recently accused him of unfair dismissal of staff, abuse of office, and other allegations.



