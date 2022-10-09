Political parties to adhere to electoral laws

[File Photo]

FijiFirst will continue to file formal complaints against political parties that continue to breach the laws.

General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says if some think that the party is breaching some laws, they should inform them or lodge a formal complaint.

He says if a political party continues to breach, then it cannot state that a particular party continues to complain against them.

Article continues after advertisement

In particular, he states that if particular political parties want others to stop complaining about them, then they should adhere to the laws.

“But if TPA continues to breach, we will continue to complain and we urge the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Fijian Elections Office I should say to implement the law- the law must be applicable to everybody not just to TPA but SODELPA, to Unity Fiji, to New Generation, FijiFirst,Labour, NFP-all the nine political parties, the law is applicable to all the nine political parties.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says political parties must adhere to the political party’s donation mandate and other electoral laws that are in place.

He also reiterated that democracy is about creating a level playing field.