Nobody is above the Party: Professor Biman

Hiroshi Taniguchi (from left), Professor Biman Prasad.

Hiroshi Taniguchi’s public advocacy on his political ideologies cost him his ticket out of the National Federation Party.

The party revealed this in a statement saying that these ideologies have never been policies of the Party, since its inception 59 years ago.

Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad says the party’s directive to all proposed candidates was for them not to publish, print or make any statements on any policy matters that violate the NFP’s Constitution, principles and its vision statement for the 2022 General Election.

Despite the directive, Taniguchi went ahead and talked about civil service, land management, taxation and other policy areas.

Taniguchi has called for the sale of our national airline, the termination of 20 percent of Fijian civil service jobs and the changing of the Fijian currency.

The party leader together with the Party President, Pio Tikoduadua initiated a process through a phone call with Taniguchi, following the publication of his political ideologies in the Fiji Sun earlier this week.

The party stated that all the 33 proposed candidates announced on 12th August, including those yet to be announced, were thoroughly briefed on all policy matters, electoral laws and the party’s vision statement for this year’s general election.

Meanwhile, Taniguchi confirmed to FBC News that he will consult with his legal team before proceeding further with his political engagement.