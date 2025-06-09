Police prepare for Suva crowd surge

[Photo: FILE]

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kasiano Vusonilawe says police are stepping up preparations as Suva braces for a major influx of people for the Secondary Schools Deans finals, school holidays and upcoming events.

ACP Vusonilawe says the Force is reviewing its operations and adjusting deployment to manage the expected increase in activity across the capital.

He says budget constraints will not be an excuse for police to reduce their level of service.

“We do not want that to be an excuse for us to lessen or to reduce our service. We have to up the standard of our service to the people.”

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Vusonilawe says officers will be on the ground throughout the busy period to ensure events proceed safely and without disruption.

“We will be there on the ground to be on the watch to make sure that the event will take its course freely and be secured by us, by the Fiji Police.”

Large crowds are expected in Suva for the Deans finals later this week, followed by increased activity during the school holidays and the Hibiscus Festival next week.