Police charge 68-year-old in Vatia cocaine case

[File Photo]

Another individual has been charged in relation to the Vatia drug case.

Police say 68-year-old man will be produced at the Tavua Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with the alleged importation of illicit drugs, namely cocaine seized in January this year in Vatia.

Police say upon advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the accused has been formally charged with one Count of Unlawful Importation of Illicit Drugs and one Count of Unlawful possession of illicit drugs.