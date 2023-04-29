Police carry out snap checks

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Traffic officers are conducting snap checks in light of the increased movement of people today.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu, says with the Coca-Cola Games wrapping up today and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua match in the Western Division, traffic officers have been out since early this morning.

ACP Driu says the police will conduct checks and raise awareness, and he hopes the advisories will be taken seriously to avoid accidents.