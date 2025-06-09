Taxi operators raise hygiene concerns

Taxi stands in Labasa Town.

The Labasa Taxi Association has raised concerns over hygiene and safety issues surrounding night market vendors operating around taxi stands in Labasa Town.

Association chair Mahen Prasad says some vendors selling kava at night are occupying taxi parking areas, with poor sanitation and strong odours becoming an increasing concern for drivers and the public.

He says the lack of proper restroom use around the area has become a health concern, particularly for taxi drivers operating late into the night.

“There is no convenience. I think at the market stand they are selling grog, mixing grog and drinking there too, but there is no convenience. I think they are using the taxi stand on the side and sometimes there is a very bad smell. So I approached the Town Council if they can look into this case too. Selling grog is okay, I know they are running for their bread, but they are mixing and drinking there.”

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Prasad says taxi drivers are also becoming concerned about safety at the market taxi stand, claiming there have been several incidents involving intoxicated individuals and arguments during the early hours of the morning.

In response, the Labasa Town Council says restroom facilities near the market are open 24 hours a day for vendors and the public to use.

Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says the washroom facilities were introduced to address sanitation concerns and is urging vendors to make proper use of them.

Meanwhile, both the Labasa Town Council and the Labasa Taxi Association have acknowledged the continued work carried out through the joint operations in town and are hopeful for increased