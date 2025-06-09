Cancer awareness and prevention boosted

A new $25,000 partnership between Jack’s of Fiji and the Fiji Cancer Society.

Cancer awareness and screening efforts are set to receive a boost through a new $25,000 partnership between Jack’s of Fiji and the Fiji Cancer Society.

The partnership, announced in Nadi today, will support community outreach programs focused on cancer awareness, screening and women’s health, particularly cervical cancer, in the Western Division.

Speaking at the event, Jack’s of Fiji Group People and Capability Manager and Chair of the company’s CSR Committee, Ronald Reddy said the initiative goes beyond a financial contribution.

Reddy said cancer continues to affect thousands of families and communities, making awareness and early detection critical.

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Reddy said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that improve healthcare awareness and encourage people to seek medical advice and screening without fear.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says partnerships like this are vital as the organization faces ongoing funding and staffing challenges in reaching more communities.

Chan says while more people are now presenting early for breast cancer screening, many still delay treatment after diagnosis and later return when the disease has progressed.

She says the collaboration will help the society improve follow-up support and retain patients within the healthcare system.

She says the funding from Jack’s of Fiji will also help purchase testing consumables needed to continue screening women across the country.