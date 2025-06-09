Report flags hidden violence gap

Violence against women and girls in Fiji is still being normalised within private and household settings.

This, according to new findings from the Social Cohesion and Reconciliation (SCORE) Index Assessment.

The report shows that while such violence is widely rejected in public, it continues to persist behind closed doors, exposing a sharp gap between public attitudes and private behaviour.

Faith-based leaders have been identified as key actors in shifting these attitudes, with researchers saying trusted institutions remain central to changing behaviour and strengthening social cohesion.

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The findings were presented at a recent forum, where SeeD Researcher Daniel Martinez warned that the persistence of violence within households reflects deeply embedded social norms that public messaging alone has failed to shift.

Supported by the United Nations Development Program, the research shows a consistent gap between public rejection of violence and private acceptance. Martinez said this divide is where harmful norms are reproduced and sustained.

He said younger men are more likely to normalise violent narratives, while younger women show stronger rejection, pointing to a generational split in attitudes that could shape future change.

The study draws on data from the Pacific, Eastern Europe and West Africa. It also links acceptance of violence to broader pressures, including economic hardship, mental health stress, climate shocks and community insecurity.

Martinez said these conditions do not just reflect vulnerability. They actively shape how violence is justified within communities.

He said stronger family cohesion, improved food security and expanded opportunity reduce acceptance of violence. In contrast, corruption and social fragmentation increase it, weakening trust and reinforcing harmful behaviour patterns.

Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said the findings mirror how people in Fiji perceive relationships, authority and belonging.

He said Fiji continues to show strong national unity, with most respondents identifying first as Fijian rather than by ethnicity. However, he warned that this cohesion masks serious concerns around gender attitudes.

“A stable society cannot be built only through enforcement.It also depends on whether people feel secure, valued, and hopeful about their future. This is why social cohesion matters. A country does not become strong simply because it builds more infrastructure and grows its economy.”

Tikoduadua said some responses still justify violence within relationships, while others reinforce the belief that leadership is male-dominated and women are less capable in decision-making roles.

He said these beliefs are not abstract. They shape behaviour in homes, workplaces and communities, and must be directly confronted.

The Minister said legal frameworks alone are insufficient. He stressed that change must come through families, schools, culture and faith communities working together to challenge harmful norms across generations.

The SCORE Index findings also highlight the impact of trauma, poverty, insecurity and mental health pressures.

Tikoduadua said emotional wellbeing must be treated as a national priority alongside economic development, warning that cohesion weakens when people feel excluded or unsupported.