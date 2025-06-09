Fiji U16 assemble for national trials in Ba

A total of 51 young footballers from around the country have been called up for the Fiji Under-16 Boys Talent Identification Camp currently underway at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba.

The four-day trials, which began on Tuesday and concludes tomorrow, are part of Fiji’s preparations for the OFC U16 World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to be held in Papua New Guinea from July 12 to 25.

The selected players were identified through the Fiji Football Association youth competitions, including the U17 and U20 leagues, school competitions, and regional talent identification programmes.

The squad features players from traditional football strongholds such as Ba, Rewa, Suva, Labasa, Lautoka, Nadi and Navua, along with emerging talents from Seaqaqa, Dreketi and Tailevu-Naitasiri.