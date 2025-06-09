Carboplatin shortage disrupts cancer treatment

Carboplatin, a key chemotherapy drug.

Fiji is facing a shortage of carboplatin, a key chemotherapy drug, leaving cancer patients who depend on it struggling to access timely treatment.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan confirmed the shortage in an interview with FBC News, saying the issue came to light while the organisation was assisting with a patient inquiry for chemotherapy access.

Chan said the shortage means patients diagnosed with cancers that require carboplatin are unable to start treatment, raising serious concerns over continuity of care.

“Only Tuesday I was alerted that we had run out of a chemo drug. Unfortunately what it means is that for women who are diagnosed with these types of cancers who require this particular chemo drug will not have chemotherapy, they can’t start.”

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Highlighting recurring medicine supply challenges, Chan questioned the government over delays in addressing procurement and broader healthcare system issues that continue to affect patient treatment and access to essential pharmaceutical drugs.

In an earlier interview, Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledged ongoing pressures within the health system.

Responding to concerns over slow progress in improving healthcare systems, the Minister said the ministry continues to operate within its capacity while also facing external challenges beyond its control.

“Well, Rome was not built in a day. We are challenged by external factors as well, which is beyond our control. But for the ones that are within our control, we try our best to ensure that our internal processes do fast track some of these issues.”

Given the pressures facing the healthcare system, Chan is encouraging the public to adopt healthier lifestyle choices to reduce the risk of disease, noting that prevention remains key in reducing reliance on medical treatment.