Crowds cheer Catherine's comeback tour to Italy

source: BBC

The Princess of Wales received an enthusiastic welcome from Italian crowds, on her return to overseas visits following her treatment for cancer.

There were shouts and cheers for Catherine, and a home-made poster reading “Ciao Kate”, as she appeared in a picturesque piazza in Reggio Emilia.

During a walkabout in warm sunshine, she shook hands and posed for selfies, with a noisy crowd holding up babies and flowers, but mostly their phones to capture the moment.

It is more than three years since Catherine last appeared at such an event overseas, but she has clearly kept her box office appeal, with the public vying with photographers to elbow their way to catch a glimpse.

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The princess looked relaxed and waved at the lively crowds as she arrived in the town square, a sunny piazza lined with crumbling, gelato-coloured medieval and renaissance buildings.

The princess was getting a movie star welcome, with banks of photographers, crowds pressed against barriers and people watching from windows around the square.

In Reggio Emilia the visit brought together the three sides of a royal tour – huge numbers of police, encampments of journalists and enthusiastic crowds.