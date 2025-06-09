Labasa College futsal rise earns Ram national role

Source: Fiji Football/ FACEBOOK PAGE

Labasa College’s stunning debut at the Fiji Secondary Schools Futsal Competition has not only established the school as a rising force in the sport, but also propelled coach Roneel Avnith Ram into the national setup.

In their first appearance at the national competition, Labasa College produced one of the most impressive campaigns of the year, reaching the semi-finals in all four grades, Under-17 Girls, Under-19 Girls, Under-17 Boys and Under-19 Boys.

The school’s girls teams dominated throughout the tournament, remaining unbeaten during the Northern Division competition before carrying that momentum into the national finals in Suva. The Under-17 girls side eventually emerged as national champions after defeating defending champions AD Patel College 3-1 in the final.

“This achievement is the result of months of sacrifice, discipline and teamwork.”

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Ram credited the players’ commitment and determination for the success, saying the campaign reflected the hard work put in behind the scenes.

“I am extremely proud of every player who wore the Labasa College jersey and represented the school with heart and determination.”

The team’s success was also reflected through individual honours, with Vilomena Batirerega winning the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player, while Kalisi Dama finished as the leading goal scorer to claim the Golden Boot.

Several players from the campaign, including Beatrice, Kalisi, Vilomena, Seini, Azharia, Ashlina and Grace, have now been selected into the initial Fiji Under-17 national futsal squad ahead of Youth Olympic Games trials for Senegal later this year.

Following the successful season, Ram has also been appointed assistant coach of the Fiji National Under-17 Girls Futsal Team, marking a major step in his coaching journey.

Ram says the sport helps shape discipline, resilience, teamwork and leadership among young athletes, lessons he believes extend far beyond the futsal court.

He hopes Labasa College’s breakthrough season can inspire more young players across the country to dream bigger and believe in their potential.