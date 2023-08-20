PM highlights national embarrassment

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed disappointment over a recent incident that took place in Lautoka.

Rabuka says to see that foreigners have to clean up Fiji’s rubbish reflects badly on Fiji.

“When a group of volunteers decided to pick up the rubbish in Lautoka City, which to him was a national embarrassment, I thanked them for what they had done, but in fact, it reflected badly on Fiji that they had to come out and pick up our rubbish.”

The Prime Minister says if anyone fails to get their message, they have lost themselves in a vacuum of empathy and oblivion bordering on national neglect.