Pay us what is due Serevi tells FRU

Asinate Serevi, Fijiana rugby player.

Yet another Fijiana rugby player has taken to her social media account claiming that they are still owed money by the Fiji Rugby Union.

Asinate Serevi, who featured for the Fijiana Drua in the Super W win and plays for the national side, claims that every single player that’s played and have played under Fiji Rugby has been either misguided or mistreated.

She says the real issue is that no one is ever honest with them.

Serevi, who is the daughter of former Fijian sevens magician Waisale Serevi, claims the players are still owed $600 each from the World Cup.

This is in response to the FRU this week saying that all dues for Fijiana were settled.

Asinate goes on to claim that for the Test against Australia last month and the Oceania Championships, there were promises made.

She alleges that the team was told that while training in Fiji they will be getting paid $100/day until the day they leave for Oceania then the pay would increase to $300/day until the team returned.

Asinate says throughout the tour the team was continuously told that the $300 was approved and still being processed.

She says they are not lairs and only going by what was said and hence why the players are upset.

The lock says as a team they have constantly asked about the payments since the day they left for Australia, followed protocols, and followed the channels, adding skipper Leweniqila emailed FRU and still did not get any response regarding payment and questions regarding the tour.

Our last resort was – social media hoping for a reply, which we somewhat did with the statement FRU issued out.

Asinate has hit out at those who are saying that the team does not deserve to be paid as much as the men.

She says with the $3.1 million sponsorship from Vodafone was signed with FRU for Fijiana and the side has only played one test match with Wallaroos and the Oceania tournament but FRU does have the rest of money to pay their players the $3800 they promised.

In a more damning claim, Asinate says that the team and management have sacrificed a lot to be away from their families and friends to carry the national banner on the world stage of rugby.

She says during the Oceania tournament in Australia, the team management and male coaches were not with the team as they were floating around like nomads waiting to be booked to their next accommodation each day.

Asinate says the FRU failed to make the necessary arrangements to accommodate the management despite sending them on national duty.

She says opportunities are growing fast for women all over the world but it’s issues like the current impasse between the FRU and its female players that end careers because players’ welfare aren’t being taken care of.

Questions have been sent to the Fiji Rugby Union.