Parents get suspended sentences

The parents of a toddler who died from severe burns on Mana Island have been handed suspended sentences by the Lautoka High Court.

The tragedy occurred at Yarolevu Settlement in 2017 when the child’s mother left the toddler unattended after pouring hot water into a bucket for a steam bath.

While she was outside, the child tipped the bucket over, causing hot water to spill onto her body.

The court heard that the parents failed to take the child to hospital for several days and instead sought alternative treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

The toddler later died from infected mixed-thickness burns covering an estimated 35 percent of her body, as well as dehydration.

The couple was found guilty of manslaughter last month.

The mother was sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended for five years, while the father received a two-year, nine-month sentence, also suspended for five years.