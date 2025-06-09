Pacific demands climate justice at Bonn

Fiji’s Head of Delegation and Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Sivendra Michael. [Photo: FILE]

Pacific nations are pushing for their climate priorities to be reflected in global decisions as preparations continue towards COP31.

Climate leaders from around the world are meeting at the annual Bonn Climate Change Conference in Germany, where Small Island Developing States are highlighting the urgent challenges facing vulnerable island communities.

Fiji’s Head of Delegation and Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Sivendra Michael, says the region’s participation in international climate discussions is critical as Fiji prepares to host the Pre-COP 2026 meeting.

“We need a seat at the table to be part of these discussions. It’s not that we are here to seek funding support; we are rightfully entitled to this funding support because of our vulnerabilities, and most importantly, the communities that need it the most should be able to access this accordingly.”

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Michael says Pacific countries continue to advocate for greater recognition of their climate vulnerabilities and improved access to climate finance for communities facing the greatest impacts.

The Bonn Climate Conference remains a key platform for countries to advance negotiations ahead of the next United Nations Climate Change Conference, with Pacific leaders calling for stronger commitments on adaptation, climate action and financial support.