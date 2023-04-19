Other areas a possibility for FDB

[File Photo]

The Fiji Development Bank will consider non-focus areas if the need arises but for the moment agriculture and micro, small, and medium enterprises remain their top priorities.

Chief Executive, Saud Minam made the remarks while presenting their 2020–2021 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs today.

While clarifying FDB having larger lending, Minam says they will follow their mandate before tapping into other areas.

“And anything under that which comes through, if it’s viable, it’s good for our social impact, and it makes sense for us to go into the business, we will get into the business, but if it’s purely to make the dollars, I don’t think the Fiji Development Bank allows us to do that.”

Minam says of the 9,200 accounts, 94 percent are in agriculture and MSME.