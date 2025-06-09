New project targets women and youth

A new Pacific health initiative aims to improve sexual and reproductive health for women, adolescents, and youth in Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu.

The three-year project, launched in Suva by the United Nations Population Fund Pacific in partnership with the Government of New Zealand, seeks to expand access to life-saving reproductive services and strengthen health systems across the region.

UNFPA Pacific Director Bidisha Pillai states the project comes at a critical time, with Fiji’s maternal mortality ratio rising sharply in recent years.

Article continues after advertisement

“In Fiji, we know the maternal mortality ratio has surged from 24 per 100,000 live births to 86, and in Tonga, they reported sevens maternal deaths in 2023 alone, which would equate to a maternal mortality ratio of over 183 per 100,000 live births.”

Pillai highlights that Pacific health systems face challenges including staff shortages, weak infrastructure and difficulties in reaching remote communities.

Across the Pacific, two out of three women experiencing intimate partner violence need support from sexual and reproductive health services, yet fewer than 4 percent of health facilities can provide GBV services and less than 6 per cent offer youth-friendly care.

Pillai said improving these services was essential to reduce adolescent and unintended pregnancies.

A comprehensive HIV response will also be rolled out, focusing on point-of-care testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis and a needle and syringe pilot program.

The services aim to empower women, adolescents and young people by providing accessible and effective tools to manage their sexual health.

Under the project, UNFPA will work closely with governments, health providers and community stakeholders to ensure services are designed to meet the needs of women, adolescents, and youth across Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.