New plan puts LGBTQ+ Communities in control

Pacific LGBTQ+ communities are being promised greater control over resources and decision-making under a new regional strategy.

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network Strategic Plan 2025–2030 was launched in Nadi last night.

The plan aims to strengthen community organisations and make funding more accessible, flexible and community-led.

Interim CEO Loata Tucika says Pacific LGBTQ+ organisations are already providing critical support despite operating with limited resources.

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She says communities are creating safe spaces, responding to crises and challenging discriminatory laws and systems.

Tucika says the new strategy is focused on ensuring these organisations have the resources needed to operate sustainably.

This includes support for staffing, safety, data, technology, governance, financial systems and leadership development.

She says the strategy also puts greater emphasis on member leadership and giving communities a stronger voice in decisions affecting them.

Tucika says PSGDN’s own experience has highlighted the importance of building stronger financial and institutional foundations.

“This is not simply about becoming a big organisation. It is about becoming a more useful organisation to our community.”

The strategy aims to give Pacific LGBTQ+ communities stronger organisations, greater access to resources and a greater role in shaping the support they receive.