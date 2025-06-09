MoH calls for better pay to retain workforce

The Ministry of Health is hoping the 2026-2027 National Budget will address long-standing concerns around staff remuneration, overtime payments and working conditions as Fiji continues to battle the migration of healthcare workers.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says while the Ministry has requested additional funding, Government must balance competing priorities across all ministries.

Dr Lalabalavu says the Coalition Government has consistently prioritised the social sector over the past three budgets, with health remaining one of the most important ministries.

He says the Ministry’s key budget submission focused on ensuring salaries, overtime payments and allowances are properly funded.

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The Minister says issues relating to staff remuneration created significant challenges in the previous budget and believes appropriate funding in the upcoming budget will help avoid similar problems.

When questioned about the migration of healthcare workers overseas, Dr Lalabalavu acknowledged that funding is one of several factors influencing decisions to leave.

He says remuneration, working conditions, access to equipment and medicines, and ensuring healthcare facilities provide a conducive working environment are critical areas that need improvement.

Dr Lalabalavu says while there is still work to do, improvements made in recent years have encouraged some medical professionals to remain and serve in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Director of Hospital Services Dr Mike Kama says the Ministry’s budget submission focuses heavily on strengthening healthcare services, particularly primary healthcare and hospital services.

Dr Kama says planned investments include infrastructure upgrades and addressing shortcomings in healthcare systems and service delivery.

He says the Ministry’s proposed budget is not significantly different from last year’s allocation, apart from some additional funding requests, and they now await validation from the Ministry of Finance ahead of next week’s National Budget announcement.