Ministry to review sandalwood industry

Minister of Forestry, Kalaveti Ravu.

The Ministry of Forestry will review the sandalwood industry.

Minister Kalaveti Ravu says the analysis will help them inform the government of the potential economic benefit of sandalwood industry, key areas of interest, investment and funding opportunities of the commodity.

Ravu says Ministry is looking to partner with potential donors and funding institutions to assist interested commercial saw-millers that are keen to expand and grow their operations in an effort to help the economy.

“Public-private partnership with institutions and Non-government organizations and effective bilateral partnerships with other countries who have an advantage on sandalwood will be essential if the sandalwood industry to Fiji to access international market with their premium rate to meet the production process locally.”

Ravu says the review include the rebranding of the sandalwood development in the international market based on its natural properties.

The Ministry will reach out to the government to help develop the brand as part of the sandalwood development programme since 2011.