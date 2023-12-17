Ministry emphasizes vigilance

File Photo

The Ministry of Education is urging parents to prioritize the care of their children during this bustling and festive time.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca urged parents to take the time to engage with their children and schedule proper timetables for them to follow.

She also stresses the importance of prioritizing children’s safety as we approach the period of busy family gatherings and occasions.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuruleca emphasizes that children’s safety is paramount, and they need to be supervised at all times to avoid unwanted incidents.

“Please be safe to our children and to our parents please supervise your children, know at all times who they are with and what they are doing. An unsupervised child is often a disaster for recipe, so please ensure that there is always supervision.”

Kuruleca is also urging parents to ensure that children spend at least 30 minutes a day doing school work related activities to enhance their learning at home.

Moreover, the Minister of Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu is also advising students to enjoy their breaks responsibly.

“For those students who are on breaks right now please do look after yourself, don’t be persuaded by peer pressure. Enjoy your break and look forward to another school year next year.”

This unified call from educational and health authorities underscores the collective responsibility to ensure children’s safety, engagement, and growth during this festive season.