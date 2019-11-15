Home

News

Man dies in Lautoka accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 17, 2020 2:24 pm
A man is dead following an accident in Matawalu, Lautoka at around midday.

It is believed the driver of the private car died at the scene following a head on collision with a truck.

The deceased was heading towards Ba when it’s believed he lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer into the opposite lane.

More details on the accident is expected later.

