Man charged for obtaining money by deception

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force has charged a 21-year-old man for allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception via the mobile money transfer app.

The accused is alleged to have on May 30th, dishonestly obtained $337 from the victim.

He had allegedly hacked a Viber account belonging to the victim’s friend and asked for money to cater for urgent needs.

The victim then received another message asking for an extra $400.

Feeling suspicious about the additional request, the victim then called her friend who informed her that her Viber account had been hacked, and she never asked for the money.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.