LICI pays millions in death claims

The Life Insurance Corporation of India Fiji has paid out more than $29 million in claims so far this year.

LICI General Manager Suva Pradeep Shenoy states this highlights the company’s role as a financial safety net for thousands of Fijians.

He adds that while the total payout is substantial, the human impact behind each claim is what truly matters.

Shenoy notes that 121 death claims have been settled this year alone, stressing the emotional and financial importance of timely claims, especially in cases of death and disability.

“Each claim is very, very significant because it is helping a family. It’s helping the dependents of a person, a wise person who took a wise decision of insuring himself.”

Taxi driver Monish Chand shared his experience, saying his wife passed away after only two payments on a twenty-year policy, but LICI paid him in full within 15 days.

“My wife passed away. I had the policy for twenty years, and she passed away after only two payments. However, LICI paid me in full within just 15 days.”

With more than 70,000 active policies and a 62 percent market share, LICI remains the leading life insurance provider in Fiji, continuing to support families during critical times.

