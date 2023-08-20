Improving infrastructure is critical: Hill

[File Photo]

Tourism Fiji is engaged in a collaborative effort with pertinent stakeholders to assess and enhance the essential infrastructure requirements within the tourism industry.

As the influx of tourists persists, Brent Hill, the Chief Executive, discloses ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Tourism, the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association, and Fiji Airways.

These dialogues aim to closely monitor and address the evolving demands of the growing tourist numbers.

So if demand keeps going the way it is, what are our infrastructure needs? What do we need to do in terms of, for example, expanding our marinas to allow more boats to come in? What do we need to do in terms of road access? How many hotel rooms? What kinds of changes do we need at the airport?

Hill says the significance of regular conversations in this context, highlighting that these discussions will serve as a roadmap for enhancing both efficiency and the quality of service delivery.