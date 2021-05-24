Home

Health

Testing entities record positive COVID cases

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 4:50 am
COVID- 19 Testing. [File Photo]

Easing of restrictions and a high vaccination rate has resulted in Fiji continuing to see a low transmission of COVID-19 cases.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the partnership with the approved 17 testing entities is working well since the international border was re-opened.

Dr Waqainabete confirms that there have been several people who tested positive at these testing sites.

He adds that as per the COVID-19 safety measures, those who test positive then undergo seven days quarantine whether at home or at the hotels they are booked at.

Dr Waqainabete has reassured that this process is working well, adding that they have had majority of visitors testing negative and those who tested positive are monitored via a digital system.

