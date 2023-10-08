Medical team gears up for life-saving mission in Fiji

A dedicated group of over 80 healthcare experts from around the world is currently at Colonial War Memorial Hospital, setting up vital medical equipment for an important mission.

Organized by the Friends of Fiji Heart Foundation, this initiative aims to perform free heart surgeries for numerous Fijians.

Ghaz Jabur, a Cardiac Physiologist from New Zealand, revealed that they are preparing a substantial 15-ton shipment of medical equipment for this noble cause.

“It took us quite a long time to organize this mission, about six months gathering equipment, gathering disposable, gathering everything we need for surgery.”



A Cardiac Physiologist from New Zealand, Ghaz Jabur

Brenda Knowles, an Anesthetic Technician from New Zealand, is committed to extending her medical expertise beyond the hospital’s walls.

“I’m here to save lives and teach CPR. So not only are we saving lives in the hospital for the amazing people of Fiji but also in the community.”



Anesthetic Technician Brenda Knowles

Dr. Hong Lee from the United States, who has devoted years to this mission, is thrilled to join forces with like-minded colleagues.

“We all share a common personal mission that of giving because we all feel that when we give we all become the better version of ourselves and we are all here for that reason.”



Dr. Hong Lee

Notably, this marks over a decade of their compassionate service, leaving an indelible impact on countless lives in Fiji.