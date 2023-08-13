First neurosurgery conducted at PSH Nadi

[Source: Supplied]

Pacific Specialist Healthcare started its neurological surgery services at its Nadi hospital this month.

The 100-bed multi-speciality private hospital performed its first neuro-spine surgery on Friday, a week after having performed their first brain surgery for a patient suffering from a brain tumour.

Locum neurosurgeon Doctor Alan Biribo says the patient is doing well and is likely to return to work soon.

He says they have been providing neurological operations for quite a few years out of their Suva branch and are now capable of doing even more at PSH Nadi.

He says their services were first established in the public sector but could not fully transition to a private setting due to the lack of appropriate infrastructure and equipment.

Doctor Biribo says the surgeries carried out were crucial to ensuring the patients were able to live a healthy and fulfilling life post-surgery.

He adds that neurological problems are quite common in Fiji and the region, as people tend to present very late to the hospital.

PSH has already performed a number of advanced surgeries, diagnostics, and private births since last month.