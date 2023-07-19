260 percent surge in new HIV infection

The number of new HIV infections has surged by a staggering 260% since 2010, making Fiji the second fastest country in the Asia Pacific with the HIV epidemic.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services in partnership with the UNAIDS Fiji Office, released the new data from the UNAIDS Estimates for 2023 which shows a worrying trend for Fiji.

A detailed analysis of the data reveals that 245 new cases of HIV were diagnosed last year, the highest ever to be recorded in a year.

The report states that of these, 231 cases are among adults and 14 cases among children.

It says the Central/Eastern divisions recorded 135 cases, the Western Division has 92 cases, while the North recorded 18 cases.

The report also reveals that 150 cases were among males while, 88 cases were recorded among female and seven cases among transgender.

Furthermore, it says 43 percent of new cases are among individuals aged 20-29 years and 28% are between 30-39 years.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the Ministry is committed to fully addressing the rising HIV cases.

He adds in response to these worrying statistics, the Ministry has launched several new strategies aimed at controlling the spread of the virus and assisting those affected.

UNAIDS Country Director for Fiji Renata Ram, applauded the initiative.