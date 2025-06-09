Government targets better development plan implementation

[Photo: FILE]

The Government has approved new measures aimed at improving the implementation, monitoring and delivery of Fiji’s National Development Plan (NDP) 2025–2029 and Vision 2050.

Cabinet has endorsed the establishment of a National Development Plan Problem-Solving Team, which will work across government ministries and agencies to identify and address issues that may delay key national projects and programmes.

The team is expected to improve coordination between ministries, remove implementation bottlenecks and support the timely delivery of development initiatives.

As part of the changes, ministries and agencies will also be required to strengthen reporting and accountability mechanisms through regular progress updates and the appointment of dedicated monitoring officers.

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The Government says the National Development Plan remains Fiji’s roadmap for sustainable economic growth, improved public services, resilience and long-term national development.

The enhanced monitoring and evaluation measures are intended to improve transparency, accountability, and whole-of-government coordination, ensuring national priorities are translated into tangible outcomes for communities across the country.