Government still won’t confirm Sugar Minister

iStockphoto.com

There is still no clear word from Government on who officially holds the Sugar Industry portfolio.

The uncertainty comes after the Opposition yesterday questioned why Parliament’s Order Paper still lists Charan Jeath Singh as the Minister responsible for Sugar.

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga told Parliament there have been changes, but these are yet to be gazetted.

FBC News this morning also asked Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna whether he is now the Minister for Sugar.

Article continues after advertisement

Tunabuna said he is aware changes have been made and are yet to be gazetted.

He confirmed he is carrying out work for the Sugar Ministry, but stopped short of confirming that he is officially the Minister responsible.

This leaves uncertainty over who has formal responsibility for the sugar industry, with the Government yet to publicly clarify the matter.

The confusion comes as Fiji’s sugar industry continues to face major challenges, with farmers and industry stakeholders looking for clear leadership and direction.