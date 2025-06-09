Government pushes digital connectivity agenda

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The Government is stepping up efforts to strengthen Fiji’s telecommunications sector and advance the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The Ministry of Policing and Communications says a series of high-level engagements with key industry stakeholders focused on improving connectivity, supporting economic growth and building a more resilient digital ecosystem.

During a meeting with the Board of the Telecommunications Authority of Fiji, discussions centred on the Universal Service Obligation programme, the review of the Telecommunications Act, sector growth and the country’s broader digital transformation plans.

The Ministry also met with Telecom Fiji Limited to discuss national telecommunications infrastructure projects, including fibre rollout programmes, network resilience upgrades and efforts to expand connectivity to schools, businesses and communities.

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A key topic was Fiji’s growing role in regional digital infrastructure and preparations to host the Pacific Fibre Conference next month, which will bring together telecommunications operators, policymakers and industry experts from across the region.

Telecom Fiji Limited also extended an invitation for the Minister to deliver the opening address at the conference, which he has accepted.

In a separate engagement, the Minister met with the Walesi Board to discuss the organisation’s operational performance, financial sustainability and long-term strategic direction.

Discussions focused on reducing reliance on government funding, strengthening financial accountability and improving operational efficiency, while also exploring opportunities for greater coordination across the broadcasting and digital infrastructure sectors.

The Ministry says it remains committed to ensuring Fiji’s telecommunications sector continues to grow in an inclusive, secure and sustainable manner, with a focus on improving services and connectivity for all Fijians, including those in remote and maritime communities.