Government eyes global cybersecurity standards

The Department of Communications is taking bold steps to align with international cybersecurity frameworks as the government prioritizes digital trust, safety and resilience in Fiji’s growing digital economy.

Digital transformation, cybersecurity and communications Director General at the Department of Communications Tupou Baravilala while speaking in a cyber security panel discussion organized by Datec Fiji Pte Ltd , emphasized the urgency behind protecting Fiji’s digital infrastructure especially with the growing cross-border data flows and new market ambitions for the country’s local industries.

She highlighted the various strategies that Government continues to establish on the basis of national security and resilience.

“All of these different strategies have one key theme that we’re very mindful of. How do we ensure that we’re protecting our people in these online spaces? And how do we ensure that we have the appropriate mechanisms in place should those rights be breached? And everything comes down to trust.”

Moderating the discussion, Datec Fiji Pte Ltd Chief Executive Vinit Nand advised private sector businesses to maintain compliance, safe digital practices and proper security certifications to ensure cyber protection towards their businesses.

“Again it comes down to the point of the reputation of the grant, it’s at risk, it’s very critical, we treat this matter with utmost priority. In terms of what you can do is you can use the measures as ISO standards to ensure that you are protected and safe. In the meantime, while we get the policies in place.”

As the government prepares to roll out policies and cyber regulatory frameworks, businesses are encouraged to adopt global standards now to build trust, mitigate risks, and future-proof their operations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.